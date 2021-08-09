Monday, August 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: KSEEB 10th result today at 3:30 pm; check websites, direct link
Live now

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: KSEEB 10th result today at 3:30 pm; check websites, direct link

Karnataka Board KSEEB SSLC, 10th result will be announced at 3:30 pm today. Check result at the websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2021 13:34 IST
Karnataka SSLC result 2021

Check SSLC result at the websites-  kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in  

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The result of Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), class 10 exam will be announced on Monday, August 9. The SSLC result will be announced at 3:30 pm today. Once announced, students can check the class 10 result on the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Follow these steps to check SSLC result 2021. Click on the 'SSLC result 2021' link. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number. SSLC result 2021 will appear on the screen. Download SSLC result, take a printout for further reference. 

 Nearly, 8.76 lakh students appeared on the SSLC exams held on July 19 and 22. The examination was cut short this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. On the first day, the examination was held for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics and on the second day, the exam was held for the language papers.  

READ MORE | How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 

ALSO READ | NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 application window reopens, how to apply 

 

Latest Education News

Live updates :Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Check 10th result at these websites

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 09, 2021 1:30 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Karnataka SSLC Result today

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), class 10 exam on Monday, August 9. According to the Board, SSLC result will be declared at 3:30 pm today. 

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X