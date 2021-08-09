Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: KSEEB 10th result today at 3:30 pm; check websites, direct link

Follow us on Check SSLC result at the websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The result of Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), class 10 exam will be announced on Monday, August 9. The SSLC result will be announced at 3:30 pm today. Once announced, students can check the class 10 result on the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check SSLC result 2021. Click on the 'SSLC result 2021' link. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number. SSLC result 2021 will appear on the screen. Download SSLC result, take a printout for further reference.

Nearly, 8.76 lakh students appeared on the SSLC exams held on July 19 and 22. The examination was cut short this year due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. On the first day, the examination was held for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics and on the second day, the exam was held for the language papers.

READ MORE | How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2021

ALSO READ | NTA JEE Main 2021 session 4 application window reopens, how to apply

Latest Education News