BITSAT 2021: Candidates can make changes in exam details by August 9

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BITS has decided to allow candidates to make changes in the BITSAT exam details.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has decided to allow BITSAT 2021 candidates to make changes to their exam details. The institute came to this decision after they received requests from students to change BITSAT exam dates, slots, and centers due to a clash with other exams.

The institute has decided to conduct BITSAT 2021 for these students on August 9, at select centers, and those who want to apply for a change request can do till August 8 at 9:30 am. BITSAT hall tickets 2021 will be released on August 8, at 11 am.

An official statement released by BITS says, “We have been receiving requests from some candidates for change in BITSAT exam dates/ slots/ centers due to clash with other exams, etc. The exam for such cases will be conducted on 9th Aug 2021 at few select centers. All such students can download their hall ticket at 11:00 AM on August 8. The last date to apply change request is 9:30 AM on August 8."

BITS HD 2021: Apply for change in exam details

BITS Higher Degree (BITS HD 2021) candidates have also been allowed to make these changes under the conditions imposed by the institution.

“We have been receiving requests from some candidates for change in BITS HD exam dates/ slots/ centers due to clash with other exams etc. The exam for such cases will be conducted on 9th Aug 2021 at few select centers. All such students can download their hall ticket at 5:00 PM on 7-Aug-2021. The last date to apply change request is 1:00 PM on 7-Aug-2021,” the institute said.

READ| Breaking gender stereotypes should begin at play school level: NCERT

ALSO READ| SCERT adopts framework of 'deshbhakti' curriculum

Latest Education News