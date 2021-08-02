IGNOU June TEE 2021 from tomorrow, 4.2 lakh candidates to appear

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Over 4 lakh students to appear for June TEE exam 2021

IGNOU June TEE 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the June 2021 Term-End Examinations (TEE) from August 3. Over 4 lakh students had applied to appear for term-end examinations, according to IGNOU.

Admit cards have been issued to 4.23 lakh (4,23,849) students. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the varsity's website- ignou.ac.in

June TEE exams will be held for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, along with exams for backlogs. The varsity has set up 766 examination centres, including 19 overseas centres and 80 centres for jail inmates.

Candidates will have to carry hall tickets at the exam centres. They will have to follow proper Covid-19 protocols, wearing masks and carrying hand sanitisers. Candidates without face masks will not be allowed at the exam centres.

IGNOU June TEE 2021: How to download hall ticket

Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in Click on the download admit card link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Admit card will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the July admission session has been extended, the candidates can apply on ignou.ac.in till August 16. For updates on the June TEE exam 2021, please visit the website- ignou.ac.in.

