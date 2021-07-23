Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IGNOU launches new PG Diploma course in Digital Media.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University’s (IGNOU) School of Journalism and New Media Studies (SOJNMS) has announced a new postgraduate diploma programme in Digital Media. This newly launched PGDIDM course will be taught to the enrolled students through open and distance mode.

According to an official statement, IGNOU'S PG Diploma in Digital Media course aims to teach students on three specific domains of the emerging Information and Communication Technology-enabled new media platforms - conceptual framework on digital media, online and digital journalism practices and internet research techniques through big data analytics and data mining.

About the IGNOU PGDIDM course

IGNOU statement also stated that the programme emphasis on the role of digital media literacy in the empowerment processes. The course addresses the interrelationship between digital media and society from the Indian context and the emergence of social media, Information and Communication Technology for development, and issues of digital inequality.

Since every sphere of professional work has been integrated with digital technology, learners with advanced knowledge of handling technology-enabled environments enhance their employability.

IGNOU VC Nageshwar Rao's statement

IGNOU VC Professor Nageshwar Rao, while launching the new PG Diploma programme, in his presidential address highlighted the role of Digital Media in today's world. Complimenting the School for the launch of the programme, he said that the programme imparts skills and provides employment which is in tune with the New Education Policy.

Dr KS Arul Selvan, Programme Coordinator, PGDIDM, SOJNMS gave a snapshot of the programme launched providing the introduction of the programme.

IGNOU PGDIDM course: Eligibility criteria

Students with a Bachelors degree can register for the PG Diploma programme at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in by July 31. While the registration fee is Rs 200, the full-year fee for the PGDIDM programme is Rs 5,000.

