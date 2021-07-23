Friday, July 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. President Kovind appoints vice chancellors of 12 central universities

President Kovind appoints vice chancellors of 12 central universities

The varsities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have their VC positions vacant. The appointment has been made following the University Grants Commission, UGC guidelines

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 23, 2021 14:54 IST
VCs of 12 central universities have been appointed 
Image Source : FILE

VCs of 12 central universities have been appointed 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday approved the appointment of the vice-chancellors in 12 central universities. The positions were vacant at these central universities for a long time and with this appointment, 12 of the 22 vacant VC chairs have been filled. 

The varsities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University still have their VC positions vacant. The appointment has been made following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. 

Here's the full list of appointments- 

Central university of Haryana: Tankeshwar Kumar

Central university of Himachal Pradesh: Sat Prakash Bansal

Central university of Jammu: Sanjeev Jain

Central university of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhushan Das 

Central university of Karnataka: Battu Satyanarayana

Central university of Tamil Nadu: Muthukalingan Krishnan

Central university of Hyderabad: Basuthkar J Rao

Central university of South Bihar: Kameshwar Nath Singh

North-Eastern Hill University: Prabha Shankar Shukla

Guru Ghasidas: Alok Kumar Chakrawal

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): Syed Ainul Hasan

Manipur University: N Lokender Singh. 

READ MORE | CBSE Class 10 result 2021 not declared: Fake result link being circulated on social media 

ALSO READ | ICSE, ISC results 2021 to be announced tomorrow 

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X