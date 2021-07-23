President Kovind appoints vice chancellors of 12 central universities

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday approved the appointment of the vice-chancellors in 12 central universities. The positions were vacant at these central universities for a long time and with this appointment, 12 of the 22 vacant VC chairs have been filled.
The varsities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University still have their VC positions vacant. The appointment has been made following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.
Here's the full list of appointments-
Central university of Haryana: Tankeshwar Kumar
Central university of Himachal Pradesh: Sat Prakash Bansal
Central university of Jammu: Sanjeev Jain
Central university of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhushan Das
Central university of Karnataka: Battu Satyanarayana
Central university of Tamil Nadu: Muthukalingan Krishnan
Central university of Hyderabad: Basuthkar J Rao
Central university of South Bihar: Kameshwar Nath Singh
North-Eastern Hill University: Prabha Shankar Shukla
Guru Ghasidas: Alok Kumar Chakrawal
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): Syed Ainul Hasan
Manipur University: N Lokender Singh.
