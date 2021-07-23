President Kovind appoints vice chancellors of 12 central universities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE VCs of 12 central universities have been appointed

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday approved the appointment of the vice-chancellors in 12 central universities. The positions were vacant at these central universities for a long time and with this appointment, 12 of the 22 vacant VC chairs have been filled.

The varsities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University still have their VC positions vacant. The appointment has been made following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Here's the full list of appointments-

Central university of Haryana: Tankeshwar Kumar

Central university of Himachal Pradesh: Sat Prakash Bansal

Central university of Jammu: Sanjeev Jain

Central university of Jharkhand: Kshiti Bhushan Das

Central university of Karnataka: Battu Satyanarayana

Central university of Tamil Nadu: Muthukalingan Krishnan

Central university of Hyderabad: Basuthkar J Rao

Central university of South Bihar: Kameshwar Nath Singh

North-Eastern Hill University: Prabha Shankar Shukla

Guru Ghasidas: Alok Kumar Chakrawal

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU): Syed Ainul Hasan

Manipur University: N Lokender Singh.

