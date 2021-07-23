CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2021 to be announced tomorrow: Direct link, websites, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSE, ISC results 2021 tomorrow at 3 pm

CISCE ICSE ISC results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the result of ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams on Saturday (July 24) at 3 pm, as per the council website. The students can check the class 10, 12 results through the websites- cisce.org.



Both the ICSE, ISC exams were earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The council has also released the assessment criteria, as per the evaluation policy, for ICSE, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration.

For ISC, class 12, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.

Once released, the students can check the results through the website - cisce.org, apart from it, results will be available via SMS and app.

CISCE ICSE ISC results 2021: How to check

Log on to CISCE portal Look for icon flashing 'Results 2021' Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen to check ICSE year 2021 exam results/ISC year 2021 exam results After filling all the information, click on submit or enter. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download, take a print out for further reference.

