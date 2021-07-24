ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: How to check CISCE Class 10, 12 results via websites, app, SMS

Follow us on ICSE, ISC Results 2021 will be released at 3 pm

ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the result of ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams on Saturday (July 24) at 3 pm. The candidates enrolled for the class 10, 12 exams can check the results through the website- cisce.org.

READ MORE | How to check ICSE, ISC results 2021

As the ICSE, ISC exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave, the council has set the assessment criteria to evaluate class 10, 12 students. According to the evaluation policy, for ICSE, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration.

ALSO READ | When and where to check ICSE ISC results 2021

For ISC, class 12, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.

Latest Education News