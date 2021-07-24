ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: How to check CISCE Class 10, 12 results via websites, app, SMS

Saturday, July 24, 2021
     
The candidates enrolled for the ICSE, ISC exams can check the results through the website- cisce.org. The class 10, 12 results will be announced at 3 pm

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2021 13:48 IST
ICSE, ISC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the result of ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams on Saturday (July 24) at 3 pm. The candidates enrolled for the class 10, 12 exams can check the results through the website- cisce.org.  

READ MORE | How to check ICSE, ISC results 2021 

As the ICSE, ISC exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave, the council has set the assessment criteria to evaluate class 10, 12 students. According to the evaluation policy, for ICSE, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. 

ALSO READ | When and where to check ICSE ISC results 2021  

For ISC, class 12, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam. 

 

 

 

  • Jul 24, 2021 1:35 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check ICSE ISC results 2021

    Step 1: Log on to CISCE portal- cisce.org 

    Step 2: Click on the icon flashing 'Results 2021' 

    Step 3: Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and captcha as shown on the screen to check ICSE year 2021 exam results/ISC year 2021 exam results

    Step 4: After filling all the information, click on submit or enter. The result will be displayed on the screen 

    Step 5: Download the score card, take a print out for further reference. 

  • Jul 24, 2021 1:21 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Websites to check ICSE, ISC results 2021

    The ICSE, ISC results will be available at the websites- cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The class 10, 12 results will be available to download from 3 pm 

  • Jul 24, 2021 1:05 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE ISC result today

    The result of ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams will be announced on Saturday (July 24) at 3 pm. The candidates can check the class 10, 12 results on the website- cisce.org  

