ICSE, ISC Result 2021 tomorow: Direct Link, SMS, Official Webistes, APP to check

CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the result of ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams on Saturday (July 24). According to the council, the class 10, 12 results will be announced at 3 pm, and will be available at the website- cisce.org.

According to the circular, CISCE results 2021 will be declared on the board's official website -- cisce.org and results.cisce.org, however, students can also check the result through SMS. The school can access the CISCE 10, 12 results 2021 by loging into the careers portal using the Principal's login ID.

CISCE 10, 12 Result 2021: How to check via website

Visit the official website of CISCE-- cisce.org Click on the link 'Result 2021' Select ICSE or ISC as applicable from the course option The result will appear on the page Download and take a print out for future reference.

CISCE 10, 12 Result 2021: How to check via SMS

ICSCE-- ICSE (Unique ID) send it to 09248082883

ISC-- ISC (Unique ID) send it to 09248082883

CISCE 10, 12 Result 2021: How to check via CAREER portal

Log in to CareerPortal Click on the Examination System On the 'Menu bar, click on ICSE for accessing the ICSE Year 2021 examination results or on ISC for accessing the ISC year 2021 examination results From the ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports' Click on 'Result Tabulation' to view the school's result tabulation Click on the 'Comparison table' to vie the same.

CISCE 10, 12, result 2021: Evaluation criteria

As per the evaluation policy, for ICSE, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration. For ISC, class 12, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.

CISCE 10, 12, result 2021: Answer sheet rechecking not applicable

CISCE also informed that the rechecking of answer scripts are strictly not applicable for the ICSE, ISC exams 2021 as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks. If students have any complaint against the calculation of marks in the result can be sent to the school through an application mentioning all the details regarding the objections.

Schools will first review all such applications, and only if the contentions made therein are valid, the applications will be forwarded to the CISCE along with supporting documents and remarks. “All the requests must be forwarded to the CISCE at asicse@cisce.org for the ICSE (Class 10) or at asisc@cisce.org_for the ISC (Class 12). The last date for forwarding the requests to the CISCE is August 1, 2021,” the official notice published at CISCE’s website said.

