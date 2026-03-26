Operation Sindoor: Bhushan Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri come together for film based on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi:

A new Bollywood film has been announced on March 26, 2026, inspired by real-life events. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has made a major announcement that has already become a hot topic of discussion. The director has joined hands with T-series' Bhushan Kumar for Operation Sindoor, a film based on the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

The filmmaker shared a long note on Instagram and also revealed the his film Operation Sindoor is based on the book by Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.

Vivek Agnihotri's post

The filmmaker made the post on Thursday and worte, 'Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri join forces for #OperationSindoor, a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. The film is based on Lt Gen K.J.S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality.. not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.'

Vivek Agnihotri on the film

Speaking on the matter, Vivek Agnihotri stated, 'I have always believed in telling stories that may be uncomfortable, yet are essential. My endeavor is to convey this tale of bravery, professionalism, and strategic acumen to the audience with absolute truthfulness, while crafting it into a thrilling cinematic experience.'

Vivek further added, 'For this film, we have conducted extensive ground-level research in collaboration with various departments of the Indian Army. Our aim is not merely to show 'what' happened, but to explain 'how' and 'why' it happened. The actual story is far more intricate and precise than the information currently available in the public domain.'

The film will be produced under the banners of T-Series and I Am Buddha Production, with Vivek Agnihotri himself taking the helm as director. However, details regarding the cast, release date and other specifics have not yet been revealed.

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