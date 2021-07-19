CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2021 by July 31? Here's what we know

Follow us on CISCE ICSE ISC results 2021 date and time

CISCE ICSE ISC results 2021: The students enrolled for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) ICSE, ISC exams have been waiting since long for the class 10, 12 results. As the council has yet not communicated about the result declaration date, IndiaTV asked Secretary Gerry Arathoon when the class 10, 12 results are scheduled to be announced.

CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "No idea about the result date. The result declaration process is underway, and it can be announced anytime." Whether ICSE, ISC results will be announced this month, Arathoon said, "Can't rule out. Please wait for the official notification."

Both the ICSE, ISC exams were earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The council has also released the assessment criteria, as per the evaluation policy, for ICSE, the average marks of subjects scored by students in classes 9 and 10 will be taken into consideration.

For ISC, class 12, the average marks scored by candidates in various exams in class 11 and 12 will be taken into consideration, including the marks of project work and practical exam.

Once released, the students can check the results through the website - cisce.org, apart from it, results will be available via SMS and app.

CISCE ICSE ISC results 2021: How to check

Log on to CISCE portal Look for icon flashing 'Results 2021' Enter required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen to check ICSE year 2021 exam results/ISC year 2021 exam results After filling all the information, click on submit or enter. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download, take a print out for further reference.

READ MORE | CBSE Class 10 Result not to be announced tomorrow, board confirms. Check details

ALSO READ | CBSE 10th Result 2021 to be announced tomorrow? Here's what official has said

Latest Education News