Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. CISCE Class 12th result formula: Marks to be based on past six-year performance of students

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released an evaluation criterion for Class 12 board results. The board said that it will consider the past six-year performance of students, the board said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

In case, if any student is not satisfied with the assessment criteria provided, then he/she will have a chance to appear for the written exams at a later stage, when the coronavirus pandemic situation normalises in the country, it said.

Schools were earlier asked to submit the average of marks obtained by class 12 students in class 11 and during this session, CISCE mentioned in an official letter.

The CISCE said that submission of the average marks of papers should be done online, through the internal assessment module on the Careers portal. The information sought by the board included average marks of subjects scored by the candidates in class 11 as well as in various tests and examinations conducted throughout the last academic session, that is, class 12 (2020-21).

Further, consolidated marks of classes 11 and 12 were also asked to upload to validate the uploaded marks.

For CBSE, the Attorney General told the apex court that CBSE plans to declare the class 12 results by July 31. SC has given its go-ahead to the criteria decided by both the central boards and said, “CBSE and ICSE are free to notify final scheme."

CBSE and CISCE will set up result committees in each school which will calculate the marks for students and submit with the respective board.

This decision has finally come as a relief to students who had been demanding a result based on alternative assessment. Based on this result now, college admissions will take place.

All educational boards, however, are not on board yet. Since some states are holding exams, there has been a demand for a uniform mode of assessment- implying exams for all or internal assessment for all- there still are some state boards which are in the favour of holding exams.

Latest Education News