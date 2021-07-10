Saturday, July 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. IGNOU June TEE exam 2021 registration deadline extended, check details

IGNOU June TEE exam 2021 registration deadline extended, check details

The TEE exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be conducted from August 3. Apply online through the website- ignou.ac.in till July 12

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2021 17:51 IST
IGNOU June TEE exam
Image Source : FILE

IGNOU June TEE exam will be held from  August 3

IGNOU June TEE exam 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application process deadline for June TEE exam. Candidates can now apply through the official website- ignou.ac.in till July 12. 

The last date for submission of exam form was earlier June 30, which was then extended to July 9. The varsity has also extended the last date for submission of assignments till July 15. 

IGNOU June TEE exam 2021: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'TEE exam 2021' registration link 

Step 3: Fill up the student registration form to register

Step 4: Pay application fees 

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The TEE exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be conducted from August 3, along with exams for backlogs. The students are advised to check the varsity website- ignou.ac.in for updates on exam

Latest Education News

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X