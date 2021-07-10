IGNOU June TEE exam 2021 registration deadline extended, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU June TEE exam will be held from August 3

IGNOU June TEE exam 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application process deadline for June TEE exam. Candidates can now apply through the official website- ignou.ac.in till July 12.

The last date for submission of exam form was earlier June 30, which was then extended to July 9. The varsity has also extended the last date for submission of assignments till July 15.

IGNOU June TEE exam 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'TEE exam 2021' registration link

Step 3: Fill up the student registration form to register

Step 4: Pay application fees

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The TEE exam for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be conducted from August 3, along with exams for backlogs. The students are advised to check the varsity website- ignou.ac.in for updates on exam

Latest Education News