IGNOU June TEE 2021 postponed amid Covid-19 surge

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 15

IGNOU June TEE 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the June 2021 term-end examinations due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. The exam was likely to be held from June 15, as per the tentative datesheet released by the varsity.

"The next schedule of the exam will be displayed on the varsity's website, both headquarters and regional websites, 21 days in advance. Accordingly, the online link for submission of exam form will be opened," IGNOU said in a statement.

The varsity has also advised students to continue their preparation for the exam and be ready to appear in short notice.

"Further, the last date for offline/ online submission of assignments/ project reports/ internships/ field work journal/ dissertation etc has been extended till May 31," the varsity statement mentioned.

The students are advised to check the varsity website- ignou.ac.in for updates on exam. The varsity has also opened the re-registration window for the July session. The candidates can apply till June 15.

