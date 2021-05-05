IGNOU July re-registration process begins, apply now

Image Source : FILE The application window will be closed on June 15

IGNOU July re-registration process 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has opened the re-registration window for the July session. The interested candidates can apply online through the samarth portal- ignou.samarth.edu.in.

The application process will be closed on June 15.

IGNOU July session 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on IGNOU 2021 July Session Admission Link

Step 3: Fill up the Student Registration Form to register

Step 4: Fill up the admission form and make fee payment

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the provisional admission letter.

It is to be noted that candidates enrolled in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of two and three years are eligible to re-register. In this re-registration process candidates will be registering for the programme of July session.

Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. But before that, they must go through all the important instructions carefull

