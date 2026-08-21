MCC NEET Counselling provisional round one seat allotment OUT at mcc.nic.in; final allotment today

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG provisional round one seat allotment result. The candidates can check and download MCC NEET UG round one allotment list PDF on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates who find discrepancies in the allotment list can report it to the MCC by August 21 through the "Query Redressal System".

How to download MCC NEET Counselling provisional round one seat allotment list

The candidates can check and download MCC NEET round one allotment list PDF on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To download MCC NEET round one allotment list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - mcc.nic.in and click on round one seat allotment list PDF link. MCC NEET round one seat allotment list PDF will be available for download, save MCC NEET round one seat allotment list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Click on MCC NEET round one seat allotment list PDF link

MCC NEET round one seat allotment list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save MCC NEET round one seat allotment list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The NEET UG round one allotment list include details of All India rank allotted quota, institute, course, allotted category, candidate's category and allotment status.

MCC has allotted 29,945 MBBS and BDS seats in round 1 counselling. The candidates whose seats were allotted in round one need to complete reporting by August 31.

Documents required for college reporting

Here is a list of documents that are required for candidates at the time of reporting -

MCC NEET seat allotment letter NEET UG 2026 scorecard NEET UG 2026 admit card Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates Valid identity proof Passport-size photographs Domicile certificate (if applicable) Category/EWS certificate (if applicable) Any additional documents specified by the counselling authority.

The MCC NEET UG Counselling is being held for admission to various UG medical programmes under the 15 per cent AIQ and 100 per cent of seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, other institutions.

The final allotment is scheduled to be out today. The candidates can check and download final allotment list PDF on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

For details on MCC NEET counselling 2026, please visit the official website - mcc.nic.in.

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