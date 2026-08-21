NTA on UGC NET answer key challenge fee row, says 'one accurate challenge can correct record for lakhs'

New Delhi:

Amid uproar over "too expensive" UGC NET answer key challenge fee, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified, saying, "the fee exists to discourage frivolous challenges, not to profit from genuine ones. The Rs 200/ question is refunded to the candidate whose challenge is upheld."

In a post on X, NTA said, "if even a single candidate challenges a question, and the subject experts accept the challenge, the revised answer key applies to every candidate who wrote the exam." "So, if you have identified a genuine error and raised it, if found correct will not only be refunded but one accurate challenge from any candidate can correct the record for lakhs of others," it added. UGC NET answer key was released on August 16, and the answer key objection window open till August 18 on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA to reconduct English, Commerce and Sociology papers

Meanwhile, NTA is scheduled to conduct UGC NET exams again for English, Commerce and Sociology after “multiple errors” in the papers. The English and Commerce papers will be held on September 9 and Sociology paper on September 10. NTA said that the Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.

The three subject papers such as English. Commerce and Sociology were placed under scrutiny after candidates raised various concerns over the quality of the question papers. The English paper had allegations of extensive repetition, with candidates claiming that 67 of the 150 questions were repeated from the 2024 examination.

Likewise, in the Sociology paper, several complaints were found over spelling mistakes, incorrect names of scholars and terms, grammatical errors and problems in some Hindi translations. Several commerce students also raised concerns about the question paper, prompting NTA to include the subject in the committee's review. The agency has not yet disclosed the specific findings or recommendations concerning Commerce paper.

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NTA to hold UGC-NET exams again for English, Commerce and Sociology after 'multiple errors' in papers