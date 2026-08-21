UP scholarship 2025-26 portal to reopen on September 1; know who can apply

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) scholarship portal will be reopened on September 1 for students who have faced technical issues at the time of applying for post matric scholarships and fee reimbursement. The move is aimed to ensure that no eligible students lose financial assistance due to technical snags faced during the application process.

According to Social Welfare Minister of State (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, over 3.16 lakh (3,16,057) students did not get their scholarship in 2025- 26. The affected students include 31,836 from government institutions, government-aided institutions - 37,795, private institutions - 2.46 lakh (2,46,426).

How to apply for UP scholarship 2025-26

The candidates can apply for UP scholarship and fee reimbursement on the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in. Select the relevant scholarship category and complete the registration process using the required details. Login to the scholarship portal and fill in personal, academic, institutional and bank account details. Upload the required documents and submit the application. Save it and download the acknowledgement for further reference.

Visit the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in

Select the relevant scholarship category and complete the registration process using the required details

Login to the scholarship portal and fill in personal, academic, institutional and bank account details

Upload the required documents and submit the application

Save it and download the acknowledgement for further reference.

How to check UP scholarship status 2026

The candidates can check UP scholarship status 2026 on the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in. To check UP scholarship status, candidates need to visit the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in and click on status tab. Now, select the correct academic year and enter your registration number, date of birth. Click on search, your scholarship status will appear on the screen.

UP scholarship status 2026 at scholarship.up.gov.in: Steps to check

Visit the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in

Click on status tab on the homepage

Select the correct academic year

Enter your registration number, date of birth

Click on search

Your scholarship status will be available on the screen.

The scholarship status may show as pending verification, approved/ disbursed, rejected.

For details on UP scholarship 2025-26, please visit the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in.

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