Delhi schools to remain closed up to Class 8: Govt order

The schools in the national capital will remain closed up to class 8, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) informed in an order issued on Wednesday (September 15). The physical classes for 9 and 11 were earlier allowed to function from September 1. Schools for classes 10 and 12 were reopened early, and students were allowed for work related to admission and practical activities for board exam.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools were partially reopened for classes 9 to 12 in January this year but were again closed in April in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The Delhi government has allowed public fairs and exhibitions from Thursday. The business-to-consumer exhibitions will be permitted in the city from September 16. Other activities prohibited and allowed by the DDMA will remain so till the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, DDMA order stated.

