Delhi schools to reopen for classes 6-12 in phased manner from September 1

Delhi Schools Re-opening news: The schools in Delhi will reopen from September 1. Classes for 9 to 12 will begin from September 1 and classes for 6 to 8 will begin from September 8, as reported by news agency ANI. The AAP government led expert committee earlier recommended to reopen school in a phased manner. The committee in its recommendation has said that willing parents should have the option of sending their child to school and others can opt for online classes.

The schools for classes 10 and 12 were reopened early, and students were allowed for work related to admission and practical activities for board exam.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools were partially reopened for classes 9 to 12 in January this year but were again closed in April in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The government had last month said auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with 50 per cent occupancy.

