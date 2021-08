Delhi: Class 10 to 12 students allowed to visit schools for admission work, practical activities from Aug 9

Class 10 to 12 students in the national capital have been permitted to visit schools for work related to admission and practical activities for board exams August 9 onward, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Sunday.