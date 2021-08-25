Delhi schools may reopen soon after expert committee recommendations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DDMA will now take the final decision on the reopening of schools

The schools in Delhi may reopen for all classes soon following a recommendation by an expert committee formed by the AAP-led state government. The committee in its recommendation has said that willing parents should have the option of sending their child to school and others can opt for online classes. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will now take the final decision on the reopening of schools, as per reports.

The schools for classes 10 and 12 were reopened early, and students were allowed for work related to admission and practical activities for board exam.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools were partially reopened for classes 9 to 12 in January this year but were again closed in April in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The government had last month said auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with 50 per cent occupancy.

