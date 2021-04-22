Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, 12th postponed

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th cancelled, 12th exam postponed

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 exams due to worsening Covid-19 situations in the state. The dates of class 12 exams will be announced later depending on the Covid-19 situations in the state, the class 10 students will be awarded marks on the basis of internal assignments.

CGBSE secretary VK Goyal in an official statement said, "Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when COVID-19 situation improves."

The class 12 board exam were scheduled to be held from May 3 to 24, while class 10 exam from April 15 to May 1, but it was deferred earlier.

The government has earlier decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9, 11 without exams. "All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except class 10th and 12th, will be given general promotion to the next class without holding examinations," the government in a circular mentioned.

CBSE, CISCE, most of the state boards have either cancelled or postponed their board exams. Both CBSE, CISCE has cancelled their class 10 exam, and deferred the class 12 exam.

