Image Source : PTI ICSE 10th board exams cancelled, 12th to be held offline

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has cancelled ICSE Class 10th board exams in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation. However, the 12th board exams will be conducted offline, a latest circular issued by the council said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Saturday, the council had issued a circular wherein it said that board exams for Class 10th and 12th will remain postponed until further notice.

"Given the present worsening situation of the Covid 19 pandemic, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ISCE (Class X) Board Examination 2021", the official notice said. "The options given in the earlier circular dated 16.04.2021 now stand withdrawn".

Class 10th exams were slated to commence from May 4.

Regarding Class 12th board exams, the notice said, "The status of ISC (Class XII) 2021 Examination remains the same as per the circular issued on April 16th".

The notice also lays out information about class 11th admissions advising CISCE schools to immediately begin the admission process, in addition to preparing an online class schedule for the same.

READ MORE: Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exams to continue despite Covid-19 surge

READ MORE: CBSE Class 10th Board exam cancelled, 12th postponed till May 30

Latest Education News