BREAKING: CBSE Class 10th Board exam cancelled, 12th postponed till May 30

CBSE Class 10th Exam Cancelled, 12th Postponed: CBSE Board exams for Class 10th will not be held this year and that students will promoted on the basis of an internal assessment, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told India TV on Wednesday. The government, he said, has postponed Class 12th examinations till May 30. The board will issue a revised schedule for Class 12th board exams on June 1.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The meeting was attended by Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other government officials.

"The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams," the Ministry of Education said in a press note.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," it added.

As per the previous schedule, CBSE board exams for both 10th and 12th were slated to be held from May 4 to June 7. Results were likely to be announced by mid-July.

The decision was taken in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are worst-hit by the pandemic. Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, India recorded 1,84,372 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 new fatalities, the highest since October 18, last year.

Notably, several states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have already postponed the board exams in view of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

