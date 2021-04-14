Madhya Pradesh Board exams for Class 10th and 12th postponed as Covid-19 situation worsens

Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh classes 10, 12 exams will now be held after May 30.

MP Board 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to postpone the Board exams for Class 10th and 12th in the state in the wake of worsening Covid-19 situation. State's School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the board exams will which were scheduled to be held from April 30, will now be conducted after May 30. Practical exams will now be held by May 15.

The department will soon issue the fresh MPBE Class 10th class 12th board exam date sheet, Parma was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

Meanwhile, the pre-board exam students have been allowed to attempt the paper from home, and later submit it to their respective schools. Also, the school education department has allowed the outstation students to submit their pre-board answer sheets at their nearest exam centre.

Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board exams postponed

The school education department in its release said, "The Class 10 and 12 hostellers studying in state-owned schools can submit their pre-board exams answer sheets at any nearest exam centre to their respective homes. The answer sheets will be evaluated as per the rules stated by the board for the offline and online exams."

The state government also announced summer vacation for classes 1 to 8. students. As per the government direction, the government schools will be closed till June 13, while private schools were instructed to remain closed till April 30, in view of the Covid-19 surge.

The landlocked state is witnessing a fresh wave of Covid-19. The government has already announced strict measures, including a complete lockdown in Bhopal, to flatten the curve. Besides Bhopal, cities like Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur are among worst-affected areas in the state. Earlier on Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 6,489 new Covid-19 cases, the seventh straight day of more than 4,000 new infections.

READ MORE: Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE Board exams as Covid-19 situation worsens

READ MORE: Rajasthan: Class 6, 7 students to be promoted without exam

Latest Education News