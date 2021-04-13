'Explore alternative methods': Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel CBSE Board exams as Covid-19 situation worsens

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CBSE exams 2021: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today raised concern over conducting of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams scheduled from May 4. The CM also appealed to centre to cancel the CBSE exams or to consider conducting exams online.

"Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled," he said at a press conference here.

"6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams," the CM added.

Notably, the Delhi government has already asked schools, colleges in the national capital to remain closed considering the Covid-19 surge. The education department last Friday notified that all offline academic activities for students of classes 9 to 12 in schools have been discontinued till further orders.

There is also a huge outcry from students to postpone the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 exams. Over one lakh petitions have been signed at change.org in demand of either cancellation or postponing the exams. Several politicians, actors also joined the chorus supporting the students' demand.

Political leaders, actors also supported the students' move. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, " "In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions."

Actor Sonu Sood extended support to the students, saying, “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives."

