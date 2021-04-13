14 private hospitals declared COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL. 14 private hospitals declared COVID hospitals in Delhi.

Amid worsening COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has converted 14 private hospitals and six government-run hospitals in the city into COVID-only facilities. The decision came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting and directed the health department to increase the number of beds for patients with the coronavirus infection.

A total 3,202 beds in wards and 1,135 ICU beds in both private as well as government hospitals will now be dedicated for the treatment of COVID patients. After yesterday's order, 2,653 beds have been added for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi, taking the total to around 14,900 beds.

The list of those 14 private hospitals are as follows:

1. Indraprastha Apollo hospital at Sarita Vihar 8. Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka 2. Max Super Specialty hospitals at Saket 9. Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Paschim Vihar 3. Max Super Specialty hospitals at Shalimar Bagh 10. Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini 4. Holy Family hospital in Okhla 11. Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri 5. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Rajinder Nagar (which have 553 and 527 ward beds and 165 and 148 ICU beds respectively) 12. Pushpawati Singhania Hospital in Saket 6. Fortis hospital in Shalimar Bagh 13. Manipal Hospital in Dwarka 7. Maharaja Agrasen hospital in Punjabi Bagh 14. Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

The six government hospitals are Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Burari Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Ambedkar Nagar Hospital. So far, only two government facilities-Lok Nayak and Guru Teg Bahadur hospitals have been converted to COVID-19 facilities in the city. These above-mentioned hospitals will no longer be open for any non-COVID services including their outpatient departments and emergency units.

In the meeting, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concerns that people with very mild or almost no symptoms were occupying hospital beds, which health department officials said was leading to an increase in hospital bed occupancy. “He (Kejriwal) said beds should be kept free for patients with serious symptoms and that all other patients must be treated under home isolation," an official statement issued later said.

Delhi is witnessing a fresh wave of pandemic. The city recorded as many as 11,491 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the sharpest daily spike this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,283. A total of 72 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

