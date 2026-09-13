Air India flight from Bhopal to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to technical issue

New Delhi:

Air India flight AI1886, operating from Bhopal to Delhi on Sunday (September 13), was diverted to Jaipur due to a technical issue, the airline said. The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur and is undergoing necessary checks in line with Air India’s safety procedures and standards, as per the news agency ANI.

Air India issues statement

"Flight AI1886 operating from Bhopal to Delhi on 13 September was diverted to Jaipur due to a technical issue as per laid down procedures. The aircraft landed safely at Jaipur and is undergoing checks in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said in a statement.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the unforeseen situation and said efforts were underway to fly them to Delhi at the earliest. It further said that the airline's ground team in Jaipur is providing immediate assistance and support to the affected passengers.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers by this unforeseen situation, and every effort is being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest. Our ground team at Jaipur has been providing immediate assistance and support to the passengers,” it added.

Air India Express flight turns back to Kochi after engine oil drops

Earlier on September 7, an Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Cochin to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back after the crew detected a rapid drop in the oil quantity of Engine 1 during the flight. The aircraft was around 50 minutes into its journey and cruising at an altitude of 36,000 feet when the pilots noticed that the engine oil quantity was falling rapidly. The crew responded to the situation and carried out a FORDEC assessment, a structured decision-making process used by flight crews to evaluate developing situations and determine the safest course of action.

As the oil quantity in Engine 1 continued to decrease, the crew decided not to continue towards Abu Dhabi and instead initiated the return to Cochin International Airport, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

The situation subsequently escalated when the engine oil pressure entered the danger zone. The crew then shut down Engine 1 as a precautionary measure before continuing the return flight. Despite the engine-related issue, the Boeing 737 landed safely at Cochin International Airport.

While the crew was dealing with the developing technical problem in the cockpit, passengers on board were reportedly unaware of the seriousness of the situation. From the passengers' perspective, the aircraft was eventually brought back to Kochi safely. However, inside the cockpit, the crew had been dealing with a progressively worsening engine oil indication, followed by an oil pressure warning that required Engine 1 to be shut down.

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