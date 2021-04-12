Convert some government, private hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 facilities: Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

Image Source : PTI (FILE) People, not adhering to social distancing norms, at Sadar Bazar, amid coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

With Delhi witnessing another wave of Covid-19, the Delhi government has decided to take measures to flatten the curve. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meer here wherein he directed officials to convert some government and private hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 facilities.

Terming the situation in Delhi 'very serious', Kejriwal asked the officials to request the Centre to increase the number of beds in its hospitals in the city. He said that number of beds in government and private hospitals must be at par with that in November last year, when the pandemic was at its peak.

He also directed the officials to convert some private and government hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 facilities, an official statement issued after the meeting said. He added that the objective of his government is to provide the best Covid-19 treatment facilities to the people of Delhi. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, among others, were present at the meeting.

"We will further request the central government to increase Covid beds in central government hospitals as well," Kejriwal said. The fourth wave of the pandemic is the most dangerous so far and there should be no shortage of beds, he added.

Officials present at the meeting told Kejriwal that Covid-19 patients are rapidly filling up hospital beds in the city.

Kejriwal expressed concern over people with very mild or no symptoms getting admitted to hospitals and occupying beds. He said only those patients who are serious should come to hospitals and all others must be treated in home isolation.

The government is alert and taking all necessary steps in view of the growing number of Covid-19 patients, officials said.

Kejriwal later to Twitter to appeal to people to follow Covid-19 protocols and avoid rushing to hospitals unless necessary. "Held review meeting. We are taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. 1. Pl pl (please) follow covid protocols. 2. Don't rush to hospital unless necessary 3. Go and vaccinate if u r eligible," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Jain told reporters that 1,090 Covid-19 beds are currently available in central government hospitals as against 4,000 in November.

Delhi recorded its biggest daily jump of 10,774 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,25,197. 48 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,283.

