Delhi schools shut till further orders, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all schools will be closed in the national capital till further orders, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2021 17:33 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that all schools will be closed in the national capital till further orders, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

