A-10 Thunderbolt and F-15 fighter jets damaged in Iranian strike on US base in Jordan: Report

Washington:

Several US military aircraft were damaged in an overnight Iranian attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. According to CBS News, around eight F-15 fighter jets sustained minor damage but were reportedly returned to service.

A-10 Thunderbolt damaged

An A-10 Thunderbolt, commonly known as the 'Warthog', was also hit in the attack and suffered significant damage, with one wing reportedly missing, the sources said.

According to the report, US forces deployed more than 30 Patriot missiles in an effort to defend the base against the Iranian attack.

Video footage circulating online showed repeated explosions over what appeared to be Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. Iranian state media also released footage it said showed missiles being launched towards Jordan.

Jordan's armed forces said its air-defence systems intercepted 18 of the 20 ballistic missiles launched towards the country. The remaining two missiles landed in unpopulated areas, according to the Jordanian military. No casualties were reported in the attack.

US attacked five Iranian tankers

The overnight damage came after the US said on Tuesday that it had attacked five Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran targeting a US Navy warship. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have launched attacks on eight tankers and two warships, including strikes targeting the US base in Jordan.

In an official statement reported by the state-backed IRNA news agency, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that they "struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes" as part of a designated "punitive operation".

According to CENTCOM, the American warship managed to evade the attacks and continued operating in regional waters, with no US personnel injured. The five tankers targeted by American forces were identified as M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1, M/T Riesco and M/T Derya. Four were struck in the Gulf of Oman, while the fifth was targeted near Iran's Kharg Island.

President Donald Trump also confirmed US responsibility for recent strikes targeting Iranian maritime assets and oil transport networks in the Gulf, warning that additional action would follow.

"We've knocked out nine of their ships; I would say that the attacks are caused by us — and you're going to see a lot more. We've taken our about nine of their tankers. Many of them are gone-zo," Trump told reporters.

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