Rajasthan: Class 6, 7 students to be promoted without exam

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan students of Classes 6, 7 to be promoted without exam.

The Rajasthan government on Monday decided that students of Class 6 and 7 will be promoted without examinations. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, "Taking a major decision in the interest of the students, the Education Department has decided to promote the students of classes 6 and 7."

The students will be promoted on the basis of Smile, Smile 2 and Aao Ghar programmes, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education in a notice mentioned. "According to the provision of annual examination for the classes other than the board classes (Class 8, 10 and 12) , students continuing study in the same school registered in Class 6 and 7 in 2020-21, according to the assessment done through Smile, Smile 2 and Aao Ghar programme, will be promoted from April 15 to the next class. No examination will be conducted for this," it said.

As per the board revised timetable released on April 9, the exams were scheduled to be held from April 9 to May 5. Meanwhile, the secondary (class 10), senior secondary (class 12) exams in the state will commence in May. The secondary exam is scheduled from May 6 to 27, while senior secondary exam will be concluded on May 29.

