Maharashtra Board exams for Class 10th, 12th postponed

Maharashtra Board exams for Classes 10, 12 postponed

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has postponed the Board exams for Class 10th and 12th in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the exams for classes 10, 12 will be held at an appropriate time, probably in in June and May, respectively.

The minister said that various alternative assessment options were evaluated keeping the health, well-being and future of students in mind but the decision to postpone exams seemed to be most pragmatic. "We will also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates," she added.

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," the minister added.

As per the schedule, HSC (12th) exams were scheduled from April 23 to May 21, while SSC (10th) exams from April 29 to May 20. Over 30 lakh students across the state are likely to appear for the exams.

