Black Panther 3 announced at Comic Con 2026, David Jonsson to play adult T'Challa's son

New Delhi:

Marvel Studios used its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic Con 2026 to unveil fresh details about the next chapter in the Black Panther franchise. Studio president Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler confirmed that Black Panther 3 will arrive in cinemas on December 15, 2028, and will be filmed in 70mm.

The biggest announcement of the panel, however, was the casting of British actor David Jonsson as the adult version of T'Challa's son, who was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jonsson will also take on the mantle of the Black Panther in the upcoming film.

David Jonsson steps into the Black Panther legacy

Jonsson joined Feige and Coogler on stage following the announcement and received a warm welcome from fans inside Hall H, with loud cheers and chants of "Wakanda Forever" echoing through the venue. Addressing the audience, the actor said, "Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join."

Jonsson has emerged as one of Hollywood's rising stars in recent years. He drew attention for his performances in Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk, while television audiences know him for his role in the first two seasons of Industry.

A new chapter after Wakanda Forever

The casting follows the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), which revealed that T'Challa and Nakia had a young son. With Jonsson playing an adult version of the character, the sequel is expected to feature a significant time jump or another narrative device to explain the character's age.

The film is also expected to arrive after Avengers: Secret Wars, positioning it as part of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The legacy of Black Panther

Released in 2018, Black Panther became one of Marvel Studios' biggest successes. Starring the late Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa, the film earned more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and became the first superhero film to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Following Boseman's death in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, Marvel chose not to recast the role. Instead, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shifted its focus to Letitia Wright's Shuri, who took on the mantle of Black Panther following T'Challa's death. Released in 2022, the sequel grossed more than $850 million worldwide and won an Academy Award, while Angela Bassett became the first actor to receive an Oscar nomination for a performance in a Marvel film.

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