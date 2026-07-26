'This is just the beginning,' says CJP's Abhijeet Dipke in new video; thanks supporters, critics

New Delhi:

A day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) ended its 37-day agitation at Jantar Mantar, founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video message on Sunday morning thanking supporters who stood by him during the campaign and saying that "this is just the beginning" for the party.

The CJP had called off the protest after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre agreed to several of the group's demands, including assurances that no action would be taken against the protesters.

In a video message, Dipke said he was finally able to sleep peacefully and wake up without worrying about what needed to be done next or what would happen by the end of the day.

"Today, finally, I was able to sleep peacefully and wake up in my bedroom without constantly thinking about what needs to be done next or worrying about what will happen by this evening. There is no panic anymore," he said.

Calling the last 37 days extremely challenging, Dipke said the struggle was difficult not only for him but also for his entire team.

Dipke thanks supporters

Dipke thanked CJP supporters across India who backed the movement despite doubts from others.

"To everyone who supported us, believed in us, and stood by us when everyone else was doubting us — I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Without your support, this would not have been possible," he said.

He also apologised for not being able to meet supporters who stayed at Jantar Mantar after the protest ended, saying he had to leave due to health issues.

"I have typhoid, and my fever had risen quite high. My temperature reached 101, which is why I had to come back home," Dipke said.

He expressed gratitude to those who remained at Jantar Mantar throughout the 37-day protest, saying their support helped the party achieve its goal.

"I truly appreciate what you did for this country, and I really love you all. Without you, we would not have been able to achieve this. A salute to all of you," he added.

Dipke thanks critics

Dipke also thanked those who criticised and questioned the seriousness of the movement, saying their feedback helped the party improve.

"I also want to thank those who doubted us, criticised us, and questioned us — those who said that we were not serious or that we did not know how to protest," he said.

He added that criticism and questions gave the party an opportunity to improve itself and eventually deliver on its promises.

"It was because of your criticism and your legitimate questions that we were able to improve, and I believe that is why we were able to deliver as well," he said.

Concluding his message, Dipke said the party's journey had only begun.

"As I have been saying since day one, this is just the beginning. The Cockroach Janata Party has a long way to go, and we are definitely going to go a long way. This is just the beginning," he said. "Jai Hind."