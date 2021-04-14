Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBSE Board Exam 2021: Students, parents hail Modi government's decision

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exams 2021: Students and parents have welcomed the Modi government's decision to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Board exams.

Speaking to IndiaTV digital, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi class 10 student Rishi Aurora said that the decision is a big relief for students like him and parents. In the given situation, he said, it was difficult to appear for the exam.

"My family moved to native place in Bulandshahr after my father lost the job a month ago. If exams were held now, I had to skip because situation is not conducive," Rishi, son of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee, said.

The Centre has also postponed the Class 12 exams till May 30 and the revised schedule will now be announced by the board on June 1.

"Keeping the current scenario in mind, this seems to be the perfect decision, well balanced, timely informed and in favour of students. Entire school community welcomes the decision taken by PMO, MOE & CBSE," Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu Public School, said.

Delhi Parents Association head Aprajita Gautam hailed the government's move, saying, "As class 12 exam has career perspective, the government has taken the right decision by postponing and not cancelling. As two-thirds of the board exam students are from class 10, it is the right decision to cancel the exam as the exam centres can become a hotspot."

Toppr.com CEO, Zishaan Hayath said, "I think this is the right decision by the government in view of the current Covid-19 situation. With schools and colleges closed right now in most cities, it is important for schools and students to maintain continuity in learning virtually. We hope that the situation improves soon."

As per the previous schedule, CBSE board exams for both 10th and 12th were slated to be held from May 4 to June 7. Results were likely to be announced by mid-July.

