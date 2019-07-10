Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Registration starts at bstc2019.org

After the announcing of the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result last week, the University of Bikaner has commenced the registrations for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019on the official website -- bstc2019.org . Candidates who have cleared the examination will have to register themselves for the process on the official website. They will be granted admission to the Basic School Teaching course (Rajasthan BSTC). The course is also known as D.El.Ed or Diploma in Elementary Education. The last date of this counselling process is July 12. Aspirants are adviced to register their names as prior as possible from the last date.

Rajasthan BSTC exam 2019 was conducted on May 26 across various centres of the state. Only those candidates who have passed the exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 | How to register for counselling process

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘student registration for college choice’.

Step 3: Enter your details in the givern slot before making payment.

Step 4: After filling making payment, click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: A form will appear on the screen with your details

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for future reference.