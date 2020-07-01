Image Source : PTI TS EAMCET postponed; uncertainty over JEE Main, NEET 2020 exam grows

TS EAMCET Postponed: Thousands of aspirants took a sigh of relief on Tuesday after the Telangana government announced the postponement of all the Common Entrance Examinations (CETs) for admission to various professional courses in the state. The decision to postpone the TS EAMCET came in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, and after the CBSE Board and the ICSE Board announced the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. However, uncertainty over the postponement of JEE Main and NEET 2020 still continues.

The CETs, including the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 were scheduled to begin from today (Wednesday).

PG Engineering Common Entrance Test was scheduled from July 1 to July 3, while the Engineering Common Entrance Test was to be held on July 4.

EAMCET was scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 9. Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test was scheduled on July 10.

Integrated Common Entrance Test and Education Common Entrance Test were scheduled on July 13 and 15, respectively.

The government also announced the postponement of typewriting examinations scheduled on July 4, 11 and 12.

JEE Main, NEET 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, students and their parents have already requested the HRD Ministry to postpone the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams. With the Unlock 2.0 coming into effect from today, schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain shut till July 31, 2020.

With metro services on a halt, it would also be challenging for the students to reach their exam centers, in case the JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams are conducted.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Parents Association of India has listed 16 points to postpone the national-level medical entrance exam – NEET 2020, to be held on July 26, for which nearly 16 lakh students will appear.

“This doesn’t affect the lives of only students, it will have a direct impact on the health and safety of the whole nation considering the nature of the Coronavirus,” read the letter.

