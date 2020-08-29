Image Source : SCREENGRAB DUET 2020 Admit Card released. Direct link to download

DUET 2020 Admit Card: The admit cards for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. NTA will conduct the DUET 2020 examination in September 2020 for UG, PG, M.Phil/Ph.D in Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket for DUET from Delhi University's official website using their Form Number and Date Of Birth. Those who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at du.ac.in.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on following numbers 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notification.

DUET 2020 Admit Card: How to download

1. Visit the official website at du.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Release of Admit Card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Sep. 2020'

3. A pdf file will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the available link to download the DUET 2020 admit card

5. Enter all the required credentials and login

6. Your DUET 2020 admit card will appear on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

DUET 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their DUET 2020 Admit Card

Click here to download DUET 2020 Admit Card

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage