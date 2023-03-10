Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Odisha Board Exam 2023: Begins for Class 10; Check for latest updates

Odisha Board Exam 2023: Odisha Board Exam 2023 for class 10 commenced today. As per the official report, over 5.4 lakh students are appearing for the Class 10th Odisha Board Exam. The exams are being conducted at 318 centres across the state.

The summative assessment II of Class-10 students is conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The examination will continue till March 20.

Exams being held in first sitting

Odisha BSE President Ramashis Hazra said the examination started at 8 am. Students have been instructed to reach one hour early. All exams are held in the first sitting.

The official said the students were directed to only carry their admit cards, blue and black pens, pencils and geometry boxes. No other items including electronic watches were allowed inside the examination centre.

Odisha's School Mass and Education Minister SR Dash said, "The examination started peacefully everywhere. The question papers were distributed to the students at 7:45 am in the first sitting."

The minister said all necessary precautions have been taken for the peaceful conduct of the exam. The examination is being started at 8 am keeping in view the rising heat across the state.

