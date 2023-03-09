Kerala SSLC examinations 2023 begins today | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kerala SSLC exams 2023 begins today | CHECK DETAILS.

Kerala SSLC examinations 2023 : The Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations began today (March 9) in Kerala and it will continue till March 29 (Wednesday). Around 4,19,554 students have registered for the exams and out of them, 4,19,362 are regular students.

Kerala government has earlier announced dates for SSLC and Plus Two examinations for the academic session 2022-23. The model examinations in Kerala began on February 27 and finished on March 3.

The government has decided to start the evaluation on April 3, 2023, and the result will be declared by May 10, Kerala public education department said in an official statement prior.

Exam centres:

A total of 2,960 examination centres have been set up, including 1,421 examination centres in the aided sector and 369 examination centres in the unaided region.

518 students are appearing in the Gulf region and 289 students from nine schools in Lakshadweep are appearing for the exam this year. The answer sheet valuation will begin from April 3. As many as 70 camps have been set up for the same. First and second-year higher secondary examinations will be conducted from March 10 to 30. Considering the high temperature in the state, all schools have been instructed to arrange drinking water and other facilities for those appearing for the exams.

Similarly, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination for Plus Two will be conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023. The higher secondary practical examination were held on February 1, and the vocational higher Secondary practical examination began on January 25, the education department of Kerala said.

The evaluation will start on April 3 and the result will be declared before May 25, the official statement said.

(With agencies inputs)

