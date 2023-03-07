Tuesday, March 07, 2023
     
Students at Kerala University to get 6-month maternity leave

Kerala university will be the first in the country to provide maternity leave to students. The university decided to grant six months of leave to female students aged above 18.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2023 11:27 IST
Kerala University
Image Source : UNIVERSITY OF KERALA Students at Kerala University to get 6-month maternity leave

Kerala University on March 6 announced up to six months of maternity leave for female students aged above 18, weeks after the state government informed institutions of higher education in the state that they may restrict the obligatory attendance for women at 73% to account for menstruation leave.

The university syndicate agreed that a student who takes maternity leave for up to six months may return to class without needing to reapply. According to the syndicate, college administrators must evaluate applicants' medical data before allowing them to re-enroll in classes without the university's permission.

 

The institution has already lowered the minimum compulsory attendance for female students from 75% to 73%.

In January the higher education department ordered menstrual leave for students in all higher education institutions in Kerala. The Mahatma Gandhi university was the first to declare a revolutionary overhaul in the higher education system that takes gender equality into account.

Moreover, Kerala University of Health Sciences has agreed to grant 6 months of maternity leave to its students who are enrolled in other colleges. The decision was made during a meeting held on Saturday at the university's administrative center. The government recommended that state colleges can grant students up to 6 weeks of maternity leave; however, Kerala University of Health Sciences decided to provide a 6-month leave.

 

