Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Class 12 student flees centre with answer sheet; now missing

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: A bizarre incident has been reported from Maharashtra's Aurangabad where a student appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate examination ran out of the centre with his answer sheet. The officials on Friday informed that the student is now missing.

Boy ran out of the classroom

The official further informed that the student was appearing for the Maths exam at Nagsen Madhyamik Vidyalay in Vedant Nagar police station jurisdiction in the afternoon. Just 10 minutes before the duration of the paper was to end around 2 pm, the teen sought permission to go to the toilet and when the invigilator denied his request, the boy ran out of the classroom, the official said.

Search was launched soon

Only one page of the boy's answer sheet was found at his desk and the rest was missing, he said. The police were soon informed and a search was launched for the student, who scaled the compound wall and entered a private library nearby, the official said.

After being brought back to the centre, the boy did not respond to any questions about the missing answer sheet or give a reason for his action, he said.

Action will be taken

The police have initiated the process of registering an offence in this regard, inspector Brahma Giri told PTI. "The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been informed about the incident. Further action will be taken as per rules," R T Chavan, centre head of Nagsen Vidyalay told reporters.

(with inputs from PTI)