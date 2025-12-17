'Imagine the audacity': Amit Malviya shares video of Kirti Azad allegedly 'vaping' inside Parliament BJP MP Anurag Thakur on December 11 raised the issue in Lok Sabha without naming the Trinamool MP and lodged a written complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding action against the lawmaker for allegedly smoking an e-cigarette inside the House.

New Delhi:

Days after BJP MP Anurag Thakur raised the issue in Lok Sabha that a Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker was smoking an e-cigarette inside the House, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared the video that showed, he claimed, TMC MP Kirti Azad vaping in the House during proceedings.

A 35-second video showed Azad seated inside the Lok Sabha and making a gesture that appeared to resemble smoking, as he brought his cupped right hand to his mouth and held it there for around five seconds. However, the clip shared on X does not show a cigarette, e-cigarette or any visible smoke.

"The Trinamool MP accused by BJP MP Anurag Thakur of vaping inside Parliament is none other than Kirti Azad. For people like him, rules and laws clearly hold no meaning. Just imagine the audacity, hiding an e-cigarette in his palm while in the House!"

"Smoking may not be illegal but using it in Parliament is entirely unacceptable. (Trinamool Congress boss) Mamata Banerjee must clarify on her MP's misconduct," Malviya said.

Anurag Thakur files written complaint against TMC MP

Last week, Thakur raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and lodged a written complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Thakur, without naming the Trinamool MP, demanded strict action against the TMC lawmaker for allegedly smoking an e-cigarette inside the House.

In his complaint, the Hamirpur MP said, "A Member of Parliament belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress was seen openly using an electronic cigarette while seated in the House during the sittings. The act was clearly visible to several members present in the House."

Thakur said the "open use" of a banned substance and a prohibited device inside the 'sanctum sanctorum' of Indian democracy, the Lok Sabha chamber, constitutes not only a blatant violation of parliamentary decorum and discipline but also a cognisable offence under the laws enacted by the House.

Such conduct lowers the dignity of the House, sets an "extremely poor precedent", and sends a dangerous message to the youth of the country at a time when the government and Parliament have taken a firm stand against all forms of tobacco and nicotine products, he said.

"Therefore, I earnestly request you to take immediate cognisance of this serious breach of rules and law; direct an inquiry into the incident through the appropriate committee or mechanism of the House," the BJP MP said in his letter to the speaker.

Thakur also urged Birla to initiate "appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the member concerned" according to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

What are e-cigarettes?

E-cigarettes are electronic devices that heat a liquid to create an aerosol that users inhale. The liquid usually contains nicotine, flavouring agents and other chemicals. Unlike traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes do not burn tobacco, but they still deliver nicotine, which is addictive, and expose users to harmful substances. They are often marketed as a safer alternative to smoking, although health experts warn that they carry significant risks, especially for young people.

E-cigarettes, vape ban in India

In India, concerns grew over the rapid rise in the use of e-cigarettes among teenagers and young adults. Health authorities argued that these devices could create a new generation of nicotine-dependent users and undermine efforts to reduce tobacco consumption. Reports also highlighted the presence of harmful chemicals in the vapour produced by e-cigarettes and the lack of long-term research on their health effects.

In September 2019, India imposed a nationwide ban on e-cigarettes. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act made the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution and advertising of e-cigarettes illegal. Possession and use were also discouraged, although personal consumption was not criminalised in the same way as trade and distribution. The government said the ban was a preventive measure to protect public health.

Under the law, anyone found selling or distributing them can face fines and imprisonment. Authorities have conducted several enforcement drives to seize devices and stop online sales. Despite the ban, illegal trade continues in some parts of the country, which has prompted repeated warnings from health officials about the risks associated with the use of e-cigarettes.

