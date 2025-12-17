Indian Navy commissions INAS 335 'Ospreys' helicopter squadron at INS Hansa in Goa The Indian Navy has commissioned the multi-role helicopter squadron INAS 335 Ospreys at INS Hansa in Goa. The induction was carried out in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its multi-role helicopter squadron INAS 335, known as the Ospreys, at INS Hansa in Goa. The commissioning ceremony was held in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and marked with a ceremonial water cannon salute. Addressing the event, the Navy chief underlined the growing complexity of the maritime security environment. "The maritime environment around us, today, is more complex and contested than ever before. Shifting geopolitics, fast-moving technologies and an expanding spectrum of threats - from grey-zone activities to supply chain disruptions at sea - are shaping this new reality," Admiral Tripathi said.

He added that strengthening maritime security remains central to protecting India’s expanding maritime interests. "Strengthening maritime security and deterrence, therefore, are fundamental to safeguarding our sea lines of communications, and growing national maritime interests," he said.

Milestone for Naval aviation and western seaboard

The Navy chief described the induction of the MH-60R helicopter squadron on the Western Seaboard as a major operational milestone. "The induction of the versatile, multi-role MH60R helicopter on the Western Seaboard, as the first operational squadron, marks an important milestone for our Navy," he said. He also noted the historic significance of the year. "The commissioning today also comes at a moment of great significance - 2025 marked 75 years since the Government of India approved the formation of a Fleet Air Arm, a decision that gave wings to Naval Aviation, thereby transforming our Navy into a potent multi-dimensional force and giving us a decisive edge at sea," Admiral Tripathi said.

Historic link to Operation Vijay

Recalling a defining moment in naval history, the Navy chief said, "It is a matter of even greater significance that, precisely 64 years ago, on the night of 17/18 Dec 1961, commenced Operation Vijay, wherein ships of the Indian Navy sailed into Goa, to liberate it from the Portuguese." "There too, Naval Aviation played a part, with the erstwhile Vikrant and its integral air wing stationed just beyond the horizon, securing the approaches to Goa," he added.

Expanding maritime surveillance and strike capability

Speaking on the Navy's future roadmap, Admiral Tripathi said the force is moving ahead with the acquisition of 15 MQ9B Sea Guardian RPAs to enhance persistent maritime surveillance and Maritime Domain Awareness. "In addition to building its shore-based aviation capabilities, the Indian Navy has maintained an unwavering focus on the enhancement of the integral shipborne aviation capabilities - both fixed and rotary wing," he said. He highlighted the importance of the recently signed contract for 26 Rafale-M carrier-borne aircraft. "Complementing the deck-based fighters, rotary-wing platforms, that include the shipborne Uncrewed Aviation Systems, extend the Fleet's ability to undertake persistent surface and air surveillance, standoff anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, logistics support and search-and-rescue at sea," the Navy chief said.

Senior Naval leadership present

The ceremony was attended by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Staff Western Naval Command Rahul Vilas Gokhale, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff Air Janak Bevli and Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus. The event concluded with a march past by the newly commissioned "flying destroyers".

ALSO READ: Indian Navy Day 2025: Who is known as the father of the Indian Navy and why?