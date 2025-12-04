Indian Navy Day 2025: Who is known as the father of the Indian Navy and why? Indian Navy Day 2025: Navy Day, observed annually on December 4, commemorates the Indian Navy's crucial role during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

New Delhi:

Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to honour the valour, achievements, and contributions of India's naval forces. The date marks the anniversary of Operation Trident, a decisive naval offensive launched during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The day is observed with events organised across naval bases and significant military establishments in the country. Parades are held, and naval advanced capabilities are put on display, which is telecast live on television, for the countrymen. The entire show presents the Indian Navy's prowess as an advanced armed force of the country. The event is attended by the top brass of the armed forces. As the country observes the day, let's find out who is known as the 'Father of the Indian Navy' and why.

Who is known as the father of the Indian Navy?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior king, is known as the father of the Indian Navy. Shivaji Maharaj's visionary strategies and maritime accomplishments laid the foundation for a robust naval force in India. At a time when European powers controlled the seas, Shivaji charted a course for a self-reliant naval force, earning the title of the 'Father of the Indian Navy'.

Shivaji recognised the strategic importance of maritime strength, an aspect most Indian kingdoms had overlooked. He viewed the coastline not merely as a boundary but as a crucial frontier for defence, trade, and state security.

After securing control over the Konkan coast, Shivaji realised the need for a powerful navy to counter European influence on maritime trade routes, protect vital exports, and combat piracy. With foreign trade serving as a major source of revenue, safeguarding the seas became essential.

While other regional kingdoms struggled to manage maritime challenges, Shivaji's foresight led to the creation of a formidable naval force, solidifying his legacy as the architect of India's naval power.

Why is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj known as the father of the Indian Navy?

Shivaji Maharaj is known as the Father of the Indian Navy because of his visionary contributions to maritime warfare and strategy in 17th-century India. He established the Maratha naval force, built fortified naval bases, and introduced innovative naval tactics.

His naval forces protected the Konkan coast from European powers such as the Portuguese, Dutch, and British, safeguarding crucial maritime trade routes. The construction of strategic sea forts like Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg and Suvarnadurg under his command further strengthened coastal defences and showcased remarkable engineering prowess.

His establishment of fortified naval bases, development of a fleet comprising various types of ships, and introduction of innovative naval tactics like guerrilla warfare at sea were groundbreaking. Shivaji introduced innovative naval warfare tactics, relying on smaller, agile ships ideally suited to the region’s coastal waters. His maritime vision laid the groundwork for what would evolve into a modern and powerful Indian Navy.

As India marks Navy Day 2025, Shivaji Maharaj's enduring legacy continues to inspire, highlighting the nation's rich maritime heritage and the indomitable spirit that defines the Indian Navy.