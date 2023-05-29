SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key released at ssc.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022 released

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) final answer key 2022 today, May 29. Aspirants can check and download the SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Along with the SSC CGL final answer key, the Commission has also released the question paper and marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates.

To download the SSC CGL final answer key 2022, candidates will have to login with their roll number and password. Aspirants will be able to check and download their respective SSC CGL Final Answer Keys along with their respective Question Paper between May 29 and June 12, 2023.

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key 2022.

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the SSC CGL final answer key link on the homepage.

Next, enter your application number and password and submit it

The SSC CGL final answer key 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2022

SSC on May 13, declared the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022. The Commission will fill as many as 36,001 various vacancies through SSC CGL 2022 recruitment exam.