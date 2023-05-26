SSC JE Final Result 2023 OUT on ssc.nic.in, Check how and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download SSC JE Final Result 2023 PDF

SSC JE Final Result 2023 direct download link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of Junior Engineer Exam held for various streams including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts. The candidates who appeared in the SSC JE 2023 can download their results through the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Paper 2 descriptive exam was held on February 26, 2023 for which the results have now been declared. SSC JE Paper 1 result was declared on January 18, 2023.

According to the notice, the allocation of posts, and departments to the provisional shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of their performance in the first and second paper and preference of the posts/departments submitted by them online. Subject to their qualifying in the document verification to be conducted by their respective departments. A total of 2798 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts.

SSC JE Final Result 2023: How and Where to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC JE Final Result 2023' A PDF will be displayed on the screen Download SSC JE Final Result 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC JE Final Result 2023: When will mark sheets be released?

According to the notice, Candidates will be able to download their mark sheet through the official website. However, the commission has yet not confirmed the exact date of releasing the marks of selected/nonselected candidates.

The cut-off marks have been released along with the merit list notice on the official website. If a candidate scoring more than the cut-off marks in the final result of the Examination is not shortlisted due to any reason, he/she must represent to the concerned Regional Office of the Commission within two months of the declaration of the final result, the notice reads.

