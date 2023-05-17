Wednesday, May 17, 2023
     
SSC Exam Date 2023: JE, Steno Grade C, D and JHT exam dates released at ssc.nic.in

SSC Exam Date 2023: The SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) examination(paper-1), 2023 is scheduled to be held on October 9, 10 and 11, 2023.

SSC Exam Date 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for Junior Engineer (Paper-1), Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2023 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam, 2023. The schedule of examination is available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) examination(paper-1), 2023 is scheduled to be held on October 9, 10 and 11, 2023. The Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on October 12 and 13, 2023, and the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam, 2023 will be held on October 16, 2023.

The application process for SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) 2023 is underway. Aspiring candidates can register for the SSC CHSL 2023 examination online through the official website-- ssc.nic.in till June 8. The CBT examination is tentatively scheduled in August 2023.

