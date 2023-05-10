SSC CHSL 2023 Registration begins; Dates, fee, steps to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Application Form 2023

SSC CHSL 2023 application form: The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2023) registrations on May 9. The SSC CHSL 2023 examination will be held for filling up over 1,600 posts (tentative) to the Group C posts including Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries, Departments, Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals and others.

Aspiring candidates can fill out the SSC CHSL 2023 application form online through the official website-- ssc.nic.in till June 8. The application form correction window will open on June 14 and will close on June 15, 2023. The SSC CHSL 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled in August 2023.

SSC CHSL 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates SSC CHSL 2023 registration date May 9 to June 8, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM) Last date and time for making online fee payment June 10, 2023 Last date and time for generation of offline Challan June 11, 2023 Last date for payment through Challan June 12, 2023 SSC CHSL 2023 application correction window June 14 to June 15, 2023 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 date August 2023 SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023 date To be notified later

SSC CHSL 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of Posts Pay Scale Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Pay Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200) Data Entry Operator (DEO) Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300) Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

SSC CHSL 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories will have to pay Rs 100 as a registration fee, while women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC CHSL 2023 Application Form: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to fill the SSC CHSL 2023 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration' link.

Step 3: Enter the basic details and create the registration number and password.

Step 4: Login again and fill in all the details asked in the SSC CHSL application form.

Step 5: Next, upload scanned images of photos, signatures and other important documents, if applicable.

Step 6: Review the details filled in SSC CHSL form carefully and proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 7: Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.